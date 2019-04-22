Magnitude 6.1 quake causes road, infra damage in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted parts of Luzon on Monday caused damages in several roads and other infrastructures in this province.

Based on a report from the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, the Consuelo Bridge in Floridablanca town was temporarily closed due to the damage sustained from the tremor.

The boundary arch separating Pampanga and Bataan collapsed, resulting in temporary closure of the McArthur Highway in Barangay Bodega to traffic.

The Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office, however, immediately cleared the debris and the road is now passable to all types of vehicles.







The road at the Porac portion of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway likewise cracked.

Old churches in this province were also not spared by the powerful earthquake.

Portions of the St. Augustine Parish Church in Lubao town and the St. Catherine Church in Porac town sustained damages.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of damages caused by the earthquake in this province.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has restored electric power in some areas of Pampanga which experienced outage after the tremor.

Restoration of power transmission services in parts of Pampanga and Bataan is still ongoing, the NGCP said. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com