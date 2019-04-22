8 dead, 21 injured in Holy Week mishaps in Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY — Four vehicular accidents occurred in three provinces of Cordillera on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday killing eight and injuring 21 others.

Based on the report of the Police Regional Office Cordillera Administrative Region (PROCOR), the eight persons killed in an accident in Tabuk City, Kalinga on Saturday were identified as Jules Mangagom Alvester, 7; Jhelyn Khim Gallema, 13; Rufina Limto Gaano, 49; Edmund Lagwingon Mangagom; Gaspar Edoc; Crisanta Casirayan; Rucita Mangagom; and Doming Matalang.







Five of them were declared dead upon arrival by doctors while the three died while receiving medical treatment.

They were with some 14 others who were bound to visit a sick relative and attend an indigenous practice.

They were among the victims in a vehicular accident involving an Isuzu dump truck that fell into a ravine at Sitio Binongsay, in Barangay Malin-awa.







At 5 p.m. Saturday, a jeepney with 16 passengers encountered mechanical failure while cruising along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet.

Four persons, including the driver, were injured, and were brought to Rosario Emergency Hospital in Rosario, La Union for medical treatment.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a tricycle figured in an accident at Banangan, Sablan, Benguet.







The driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

A few hours later, at 4:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell in a 20-meter ravine in Alab Proper, Bontoc Mountain Province.

The identity of the driver who was rushed to Bontoc General Hospital for medical treatment is not yet known. Pamela Mariz Geminiano /PNA – northboundasia.com