7 hurt as quake damages Clark airport; flight operations suspended

CLARK, Pampanga — At least seven people sustained minor injuries when a part of the ceiling at the check-in lobby of the Clark International Airport collapsed after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit parts of Luzon on Monday.

Jaime Melo, president of the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), said the victims were rushed for treatment at a nearby hospital.







Meanwhile, he also announced that operations at the CIAC were suspended for 24 hours beginning 7:40 p.m. due to the damage caused by the strong quake.

Melo said the airport will be closed for the assessment of the extent of damage caused by the strong tremor.

“We have to ensure the soundness of the building structure and other facilities as we are assessing other structural damages around the airport,” he said. “The move is to ensure the safety of the passengers.”

Based on the initial assessment of the CIAC, the Clark control tower sustained a broken glass panel.







The Clark passenger terminal building likewise had damages.

The runway and taxiway, were, however, spared by the tremor.

