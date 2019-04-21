Palace sympathizes with families of Sri Lanka blast victims

MANILA – Malacañang expressed condolences to the families victims of the explosions in Sri Lankan churches and hospitals that killed over a hundred people and injured over 400 others on Easter Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace is offering “sincere solidarity” and “heartfelt prayers” to the people of Sri Lanka, renewing its commitment to boost ties.

“We express our sincere solidarity and offer our heartfelt prayers to the citizens of Sri Lanka as well as to the other people who have been affected by this horrific attack on the churches and hotels in the said South Asian country on what should have been a day for solemn prayer and thoughtful introspection,” Panelo said in a statement.







“We likewise offer our deep condolences to the grieving families of those who perished as we wish the safe recovery of those injured,” he added.

Panelo also expressed support for Sri Lanka as it begins the process of rehabilitation.

“As Sri Lanka currently sifts through the rubble and tries to find sense in this period of confusion and terror, we reiterate our expressions of support for our Asian neighbor, as well as to other countries who are dealing with the same evil deeds,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson, meanwhile, condemned acts of terrorism, saying all nations should join hands in stopping the unlawful use of force or violence to achieve peace.







“Terrorism, as we often said, has no place in society and our nation, together with the rest of the world, is outraged by these latest senseless acts of terror and violence,” Panelo said.

“Humanity must stand as one in putting an end to hatred, bigotry and poverty and promote growth and development among nations as well as work for world peace,” he added.

Reports showed that the Easter Day explosions took place in three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed 140 people and injured more than 400 others.

Authorities suspect that the explosions were carried out by suicide bombers.

It has been described as the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com