MANILA BAY VISITORS by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 21/04/201921/04/2019 Despite the repeated warnings of the Department of Health and various government agencies against swimming in Manila Bay, people flock to the area, particularly near SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, on Easter Sunday (April 21, 2019). Authorities said the waters of the bay are not yet fit for swimming and other recreational activities despite some noticeable progress since the Manila Bay cleanup started. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com