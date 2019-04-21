Death toll in Sri Lankan blasts rises to 70, more than 260 injured

COLOMBO — The death toll from the multiple church and hotel explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday rose to 70 while more than 260 others were injured, the country’s information department, quoting hospital sources, said.

Sources from the Colombo National Hospital, Batticaloa Hospital in the east and Negombo Hospital on the outskirts of Colombo said blood is urgently needed now as the wounded were being rushed in.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in a special message which was read out on local news channels, urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities to conduct swift investigations into the blasts.

Sirisena also called on the public to refrain from spreading false information unless it is verified from credible sources.

“I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred. Investigations have been launched to look into what conspiracy is behind these heinous acts. Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumors,” Sirisena said.

The Sri Lankan government is expected to hold an emergency meeting after the deadly explosions. (Xinhua)