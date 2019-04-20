7 dead, 15 hurt as truck falls off ravine

BAGUIO CITY— At least seven people died while 15 others were injured after a dump truck they were riding fell off a ravine in Tabuk City, Kalinga, police said on Saturday.

In a text message to members of the Baguio media, Police Maj. Carolina Lacuata, Police Regional Office Cordillera information officer, said Rufina Limto Dawagon, 49; Edmund Lagwingon Mangagom; Ghelyn Khim Gallema, 13; Jules Mangagom Alvester, 7; were all declared dead on arrival at Kalinga Provincial Hospital, Cagayan Valley Medical Center and Almora General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Crisanta Casirayan, Lucita Mangagom, and Doming Matalang, died while undergoing treatment, Lacuata said.







Injured were Luming Gallamoy, 48; Gaspar Edoc; Willy Salida; Cecilia Balangui; Purinomo Galamto; Divine Mangagom, 18; Elvira Otal Simangon, 27; Aprilyn Otal, 25; Basilio Baydon; Dominador Casirayan, 52; Corazon Matalang, 54; Nelia Malawis Sabaway, 50; Stallon Mangagom; Jeniffer Malawis Sabaway, 13; and Kiefer Gallamoy Simangan.

Lacuata said the victims, all residents of New Tanglag, Tabuk City, Kalinga, were on board a dump truck going to Barangay Balaway when it experienced a mechanical problem and fell off a five-meter ravine at Sitio Binongsay, Malin-awa, Tabuk City, Kalinga at around 10 a.m.







“According to the investigation, victims were heading to Barangay Balawag to attend a Kalinga customary practice. Upon reaching the ascending portion of the road, the driver failed to shift to lower gear,” Lacuata said.

The victims were supposed to attend a ritual called “pusipos”, a tradition wherein relatives visit and enliven a sick elder.

On Sept. 11, 2018, 14 persons, mostly senior citizens, died when a jeepeney carrying 40 passengers fell off a 200-meter ravine in Balbalan, Kalinga.

Pamela Mariz Geminiano /PNA – northboundasia.com