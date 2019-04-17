PH Navy sends off ship for China fleet review

MANILA — The Philippine Navy (PN) on Monday sent off BRP Tarlac (LD-601), one of its two amphibious warfare ships, to participate in the International Fleet Review in Qingdao, China in line with the 70th anniversary of People’s Liberation Army Navy celebration on April 22 to 25.

During the send-off rite at Pier 13, Manila South Harbor, Navy spokesperson, Capt. Jonathan Zata said BRP Tarlac is expected to arrive and join ships of other participating navies by April 21.

Zata said the 400-man PN contingent, led by Capt. Francisco Tagamolila, consists of a helicopter detachment, cadets from the graduating Philippine Military Academy Class of 2019 and students from various naval training programs, and the crew of BRP Tarlac.







“We are sending a contingent to Qingdao, China to demonstrate our country’s commitment to take that extra mile and take another extra step, towards a peaceful, stable, and rules-based order in Southeast Asia,” PN flag-officer-in-command, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said.

He added that this initiative will build trust between the two navies.

“I am confident that such process will receive a welcome traction and will definitely evolve to a more open and more friendly relations towards that extra step in bilateral concerns on the ground in a more trustful manner,” Empedrad said. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com