PAGASA records drop in Baguio temp due to rains

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in this city has recorded a temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius — the lowest this month — due to rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

“Here in Baguio City and Benguet, isolated rain showers will be present for the whole week,” Baguio weather synoptic station observer Efren Dalipog said on Wednesday.

He advised the public to bring umbrella when going out as rain showers are expected in the next few days, especially in the afternoon and evening.







The weather condition in the city is due to localized thunderstorms and the easterlies.

It has been raining since April 2 until April 15. The highest rainfall recorded was 48.6 millimeters on April 2 while 0.4 millimeters was the lowest rainfall recorded on April 12.

He said the rain contributes to the lower temperature being experienced in the city, which is as low as 14.2 degrees Celsius, compared to temperature being experienced in lowland provinces which are usually in the mid-30s.







According to PAGASA, the highest recorded temperature in the city this month was on April 11 at 28.6 degrees Celsius. Hasreel Sandee Gano, OJT/PNA – northboundasia.com