MORE POLICEMEN DURING MAY POLLS by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 17/04/201917/04/2019 Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde (center) says he will deploy 75 percent to 80 percent of their personnel to secure the May 13 mid-term polls, during the press conference after the signing of the Joint Letter Directive 01-2019 at the Tejeros Hall in Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday (April 16, 2019). The letter states the delegation of election tasks of the police and the military, which will deploy some 40,000 troops for the polls. With Albayalde are AFP Chief-of Staff, Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. (left), and Commission on Elections Chairman Sheriff Abas. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com