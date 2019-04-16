Ranking PNP officer nabbed for alleged extortion in Baguio

MANILA — A senior police officer was nabbed by operatives of the Philippine National Police Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) for alleged extortion in Baguio City on Monday afternoon.

Citing a report of the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) on Monday, PNP Spokesperson, Col. Bernard Banac, said that Lt. Col. Allan Docyogen, who was assigned at the Baguio City Police Office as Chief of the Intelligence Unit, was arrested in an entrapment operation by joint elements of the CITF and the PNP Intelligence Group.







Docyogen was arrested after receiving marked money amounting to PHP50,000 from the complainant, who was not named.

The operation stemmed from a complaint received by CITF thru a telephone call that a certain Docyogen was demanding PHP200,000 from the complainant, who was arrested by Baguio CPO for robbery charges, in exchange for not being arrested again for his other crimes.







The initial payment amounting to PHP47,000 was handed to Docyogen last April 12, 2019. The balance, which was reduced to PHP50,000, would be given on Monday (April 15).

The suspect is now facing criminal and administrative charges and remains under the custody of CITF. PNA – northboundasia.com