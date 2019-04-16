Pilot hurt in Maguindanao plane crash

TACURONG CITY — A pilot was injured when a light plane crashed while on the way for a chemical spray mission in Maguindanao, police said Tuesday.

Capt. Herman Luna, police chief of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, identified the pilot as Capt. Edcel Luciano, of Davao Air Works Corporation.

Luna said the plane crashed around 5:15 a.m. Monday in Barangay Sigayan, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat province.







Investigation showed the plane took off around 5:10 a.m. en route to Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao for a spray mission when the aircraft crashed, the police official said.

Residents came to the aid of Luciano whose aircraft caught fire, rushing him to the Evangelista Medical Clinic and Hospital in Lambayong town. The Air Works Corporation airlifted Luciano later to the Davao Doctors Hospital.







The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is set to conduct a probe of the incident, the second for this year.

Last Feb. 23, Capt. Dennis Pandi, a pilot of a spray plane also of Davao Air Works, survived a crash while on spraying mission in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com