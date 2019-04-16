Dry spell not yet over: PAGASA-Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — Even amid the cloudy skies and light to moderate rains being experienced in Pangasinan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the dry spell is not yet over.

Chief meteorological officer Jose Estrada Jr. of the PAGASA station here, said the light to moderate rains are being brought by three weather systems affecting the country.

“These include the low-pressure area some 500-751 kilometers northeast of Tuguegarao, the easterly weather system and high-pressure, bringing scattered rains all over the province,” he said in an interview Monday.

Estrada said the rains brought by the weather systems, are, however, still below the normal amount of rainfall.

Because of small amount of rains, the land is still dry as the water is easily absorbed and does not stay on the earth’s surface, Estrada said.

“The heat is still felt. Until this weekend, there will be light to moderate scattered rains and cloudy skies, but it will still be sultry at noontime, so we advise the public to always bring your umbrella and stay hydrated, especially those who will do penitence this week,” he said.

He also advised people to wear a face mask to avoid inhaling chemicals emitted by concrete and asphalt after a rainfall.

“The asphalt or concrete exposed to heat and sudden rain will emit chemicals that may be harmful to persons or will result in cough and colds,” Estrada said. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com