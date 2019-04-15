VOLUNTEERS PROGRAM FOR 30th SEA GAMES by: Northbound Philippines News Online | 15/04/201915/04/2019 (From left) Senatorial candidate Pia S. Cayetano, volleyball player Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, and Alyssa Valdez pose “as one” during the launching of the Volunteers Program for the 30th South East Asian (SEA) Games held at Lakeshores Hall, Taguig City on Friday (April 12, 2019). Cayetano is a known advocate of sports and the youth sector in Congress, having passed laws that give benefits to young Filipino athletes, such as the Student-Athletes Protection Act (Republic Act 10676). (PNA photo courtesy of PSC SEA Games)