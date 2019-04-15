Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Laoag

LAOAG CITY — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was felt in this part of Luzon at 9:33 a.m. Monday, state seismologists said.

With the epicenter located at 42 kilometers southwest of Calayan Island in Cagayan province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity III was felt in Claveria, Cagayan and Pasuquin and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte. Intensity II was recorded in Sinait, Ilocos Norte and Intensity I in Gonzaga, Cagayan.







Residents in nearby areas are advised to take precautionary measures due to expected aftershocks. PNA – northboundasia.com