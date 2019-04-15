Inform passengers about flight delays ahead of time, airlines told

MANILA — Senator Panfilo Lacson on Monday called on airline companies to inform their passengers ahead of time about flight delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a Twitter post, Lacson said informing passengers if their flight is delayed would spare them from boredom and make them more productive.

“Since flight delays are given, disservice may still be turned into public service by informing the passengers ahead of time so they can be productive and not paralyzed by boredom while waiting for announcements in a congested area called NAIA,” Lacson said.

“Mahirap bang ilagay sa kukote yun (Is that difficult to understand)?,” Lacson added.

Lacson has earlier shared his experience about delayed flights, waiting more than four hours at the airport for his trip to and from Cebu. PNA – northboundasia.com