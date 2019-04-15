Close to 100K cops deployed for Lent, summer break

MANILA — Close to 100,000 policemen across the country have been deployed to ensure safe travel for motorists and commuters during the Lenten season and the summer, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said Monday.

“As of today, we have deployed 91, 201 personnel in 17 regions for route security, target hardening, and security operations in places of convergence and transportation hubs,” Albayalde told reporters during a press conference held at Camp Crame.

Albayalde also said from April 5 to April 14, the PNP has monitored 23 incidents that resulted in 15 deaths and injuries to 13 persons.







He said these incidents involved 12 drowning, three vehicular accidents, one shooting, one physical injury case, and four robbery and theft.

Albayalde said to ensure the safety of motorists and commuters this Holy Week, the PNP has put all its units on heightened alert.

“Most probably by Wednesday we will be going for a full alert status especially doon sa mga regions na pinupuntahan ng ating mga kababayan for vacation and worship (especially in the regions mostly visited by our countrymen for vacation and worship),”he said.

The PNP chief said they have yet to detect security threats in the country for the Holy Week.







“Sa ngayon wala pa naman (There’s none yet at the moment). Wala tayong nakukuhang (we have not received any) threat but we don’t want to take anything for granted,” said Albayalde.

The Oplan Ligtas Sumvac 2019 will coordinate all police operational activities on road safety and motorist assistance, route security, traffic management, and anti-criminality along major travel routes, places of convergence, and tourist destinations.

He said the PNP is encouraging the public to observe precautions especially while traveling to various destinations.

Safety tips were also given to travelers and tourists taking public transportation, as well as those visiting churches, beaches and resorts.

The PNP encourages the public to provide the police with relevant and timely information through its social media accounts, @pnppio for Twitter and @pnphotline for Facebook, and Isumbong Mo Kay OCA text line at 0917-847-5757. (PNA – northboundasia.com