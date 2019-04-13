WATER ZUMBA by: Philippine News Agency | 13/04/201913/04/2019 The Department of Health in Calabarzon (Calamba, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon provinces) conducts a two-day Senior Citizens Health Summit at the Ciudad Christhia Resort 9 Waves in San Mateo, Rizal on April 11-12, 2019. Officers and members of the elderly community in Calabarzon showed their dancing skills in Water Zumba during the early morning exercise in the resort on Friday (April 12, 2019). BEN BRIONES / PNA – northboundasia.com