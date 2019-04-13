Luzon grid on Yellow Alert anew

MANILA — The Luzon grid has been placed under Yellow Alert by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) anew from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday as reserves remain thin.

In an advisory, the Department of Energy (DOE) said five power plants have units that are currently on unplanned outage. These are the Panasia Energy Inc. (PEI) Limay A1, which tripped due to actuation of turbine overspeed relay on April 13; the SMC Consolidated Power Corp. (SMCCPC) Limay Unit 2, which suffered from boiler tube leak on April 11; Team Energy Corp. Sual Unit 1, which experienced boiler circulating pump piping leak last April 9; Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLPGC) Unit 2, which was hit by vibration in primary air fan last April 7; and the Pagbilao Energy Corp., which registered boiler sagging last April 2.







The DOE, meanwhile, said the capacity of the San Gabriel Natural Gas Plant in Batangas City was reduced by half to 210 megawatts (MW) as of 1 p.m. on Saturday “due to gas volume restrictions.”

This is on top of the de-rated capacity of SEM-Calaca Power Corp. U2 to just 200 MW instead of 300 MW because of half condenser operation.

On the other hand, the energy department said Unit 1 of the South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. “is now running on full load.”







“It was synchronized to the grid at 2:03 a.m. today (Saturday) and achieved full load at 8:50 a.m.,” it said.

“The DOE will continue to update the public on further developments,” it added. Joann Villanueva /PNA – northboundasia.com