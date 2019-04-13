KAPIHAN WITH SENATOR JV EJERCITO by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 13/04/201913/04/2019 Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito proposes a tripartite meeting on the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, during the “Kapihan with Sen. JV Ejercito” at the Limbaga 77 Cafe Restaurant in Quezon City on Friday (April 12, 2019). Ejercito suggested that the Land Transportation Office, representatives of the motorcycle-riding community, and leaders of anti-crime civil society groups meet regarding President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to suspend the implementation of the Act and for legislators to come up with alternative solutions to the placement of a license plate in front of motorcycles, and the hefty fines imposed on violators. JOEY RAZON/PNA – northboundasia.com