Ilocos Norte offers free tours for Holy Week visitors

LAOAG CITY — The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte is again offering free trips to its popular tourist destinations during the Holy Week.

Aian Raquel, Provincial Tourism Officer of Ilocos Norte announced Friday that from April 18-20, government-owned vehicles, usually the red buses will transport passengers visiting various church pilgrimage sites and also tourism landmarks along the way.

As part of the “Ilocos Norte I’m IN!”, the tourism campaign to boost tourist arrivals in the province, Raquel said “the summer free tours aims to make visitors’ vacation to Ilocos Norte fun and memorable.”







Buses will wait for passengers in front of the Ilocos Norte Capitol from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In a public statement posted in social networking sites, the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO) announced that interested groups and individuals may avail of reservations on a first-come first-served basis as there will be limited slots available.

On April 18, southbound passengers may avail themselves of free rides going to the Malacañang of the North, Paoay Sand Dunes 4×4 and sand boarding, the UNESCO-World Heritage Site of Saint Augustine church in Paoay, Ferdinand E. Marcos Presidential Center in Batac City, La Virgen Milagrosa Chapel and cove, Minor Basilica of Badoc and the Luna Shrine.

On April 19, east-bound passengers will be transported to President Marcos’ birthplace in Sarrat, Santa Monica Church, Dingras Church, Balay Dingras and Escoda Shrine and the Nueva Era Eco-cultural Park.







During this sight-seeing activities, tourists are advised to bring their packed lunch as no food and drinks will be served.

Then on April 20, northbound passengers may join the route going to the Bacarra Church, Pasuquin Mangroves, Cape Bojeador lighthouse, Kapurpurawan Rock Formation, Bangui windmills, Saud municipal beach park and the Patapat viaduct in Pagudpud.

“Entrance fees, meals and other incidentals are on pax account,” Raquel added.

Like in previous years, the Ilocos Norte government has organized free rides for tourists to further promote the province as an alternative destination for pilgrimage during Holy Week and for new and returning visitors to enjoy the beauty of the province, even on a low budget.

For more details about the Holy Week tours, visitors may contact INTO at 0949-628-2492. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com