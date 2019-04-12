P65-M fake items destroyed in Camp Crame

MANILA — Various government agencies destroyed counterfeit items worth PHP65 million at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Two heavy equipment vehicles from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were used to crush the counterfeit goods such as signature bags and shoes, gadgets, pirated DVDs of local and foreign films at the PNP grandstand.

Some branded polo shirts worth over a million pesos were also cut into pieces.







Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) Director General Josephine Santiago said the hard work and relentless efforts of National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) agencies, in coordination with intellectual property owners, led to a total of 516 search warrants that were implemented based on the data from the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Optical Media Board (OMB) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

She said the Bureau of Customs issued 25 Letters of Authority (LOA) and five alert orders (AO) for the year while the OMB conducted 2,644 inspections in 2018.

Out of the 26 operations conducted by PNP, 66 persons were arrested and 15 cases were filed in court while the NBI filed 122 criminal complaints.

The destroyed items were part of those confiscated by the NCIPR in 2018 worth PHP23.6 billion, 188 percent higher than figures from 2017.

Santiago said last year’s seizure was the largest amount confiscated by the government since 2008.







For his part, PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management chief, Major General Elmo Francis Sarona said the destruction of the counterfeit items is important as it violates the intellectual rights of legitimate manufacturers and companies.

Sarona said the PNP ensures the continuous fight against piracy as he encouraged the public not to patronize fake products.

Signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 4, 2017, Proclamation 190 declared April as National Intellectual Property Rights Month. PNA – northboundasia.com