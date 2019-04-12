No Lotto draws, other games from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday

MANILA — There will no lotto draws and other numbers games from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Friday.

In a statement, the agency said the regular selling of tickets and holding of draws will only be done from Holy Monday, April 15, to Holy Wednesday, April 17.

Regular operations will resume on April 22, Monday.

Meanwhile, the PCSO said the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is expected to soar to PHP98 million by the next draw on Sunday as there was no jackpot winner during the last draw on Thursday night.

The draw, with a jackpot prize of PHP93,198,466.00 yielded a combination of 14-16-28-17-23-37.

However, there was no grand winner but 16 bettors almost hit the jackpot, correctly guessing five of the six digit winning combination, giving them a consolation prize of PHP54,080 each.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Aside from the soaring jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49, the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is also drawing long queues due to its growing jackpot, which estimated to reach PHP115 million on the next draw on Saturday.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com