MANILA — Expect longer nights in September due to the autumnal equinox, when day and night are approximately equal in duration, a climatologist told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday.

Annalisa Solis, climate monitoring officer in charge at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said that during this period, the Philippines will experience longer nights than day time.

“Last month, we had the vernal equinox, which started as equal (duration of) day and night, then longer day time. On September, there will be longer nights ahead,” she explained.







Solis said the equinox does not significantly affect the weather in the Philippines.

“This affects the weather in temperate or cold countries,” she said.

“Those in the equator, the sun would be overhead at noon,” Solis added.

The sun is exactly above the equator during equinox. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com