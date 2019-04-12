Globe apologizes for service interruption early Friday

MANILA — Globe Telecom apologized to its subscribers for the interruption of its data and Internet service earlier Friday.

In its advisory, Globe said the interruption, which occurred from 1:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., was caused by a server issue.

“All affected customers — Globe Postpaid, Globe Prepaid, TM, Globe At Home LTE and Globe At Home Prepaid Wifi — can now enjoy data and Internet services again,” the advisory read.

Subscribers are requested to switch off and on their mobile devices or modems to reboot their numbers on Globe’s system. Aerol John Pateña / PNA – northboundasia.com





