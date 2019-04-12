DILG endorses electioneering cases vs. 52 local execs

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday endorsed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) the complaints against 52 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials for allegedly being involved in partisan political activities.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III submitted a letter containing the statements of people and the names of the village and youth officials supposedly engaged in electioneering.

“This is the transmittal of complaints by our citizens against barangay and SK officials, who are openly participating in campaign activities,” he said in an interview.

“We are asking the Comelec to, on their own, look into it and file motu proprio cases,” he added.

script async src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”>





The DILG official said they support the complainants that the local officials are violating the law, as well as rules of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“We know that there is a joint memorandum by the Comelec and CSC that is tied up with the Omnibus Election Code, saying it is prohibited for civil servants to engage in campaign activities,” Densing added.

He noted that the 52 is just an initial batch as they have already received more than 700 complaints from many areas.

On the other hand, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said verified complaints should be filed to initiate legal cases.

“We have to wait for them to file verified complaints. There has to be sworn affidavits, where an investigation by the Comelec will be based for possible election offenses,” he added. PNA – northboundasia.com