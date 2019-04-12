Baguio opens Kennon Road during Holy Week

BAGUIO CITY— The joint inter-agency Task Force Kennon and the Cordillera Administrative Region Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) have approved the temporary opening of Kennon Road to two-way traffic from April 12 to 22.

“To help ease the traffic on the routes coming in and out of Baguio with the expected influx of vacationers and tourists this Holy Week, Kennon Road will be temporarily opened to tourists on a two-way scheme and for light vehicles (5 tons and below) only starting at 6 p.m. of April 12 up to 6 a.m. of April 22,” the CDRRMC advisory said on Friday.

A special meeting was conducted by the CDRRMC and Task Force Kennon on April 11 where members agreed to reopen the shortest route to and from Baguio, which remains to be the favorite tourist destination during the Holy Week and summer break.

CDRRMC chairman and Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-CAR regional director Albert Mogol said the council agrees to allow light vehicles weighing five tons and below to use Kennon Road. The vehicles must maintain a speed limit of 40 kph for safety precaution.







He added that the public must apprise themselves of the latest advisories as the road may be closed to traffic for safety reasons anytime.

“The public are also advised to continuously monitor advisories and news updates, especially during occurrence of rains due to local thunderstorms, as in case of heavy rains Kennon Road will be subjected to closure upon the recommendation of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the LGU (local government unit) of Tuba, Benguet,” Mogol said.

The decision to temporarily open Kennon Road came after a thorough consensus and road inspection and upon the recommendation of Tuba municipality. PNA – northboundasia.com