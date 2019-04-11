NLEX sees 15% increase in traffic volume for Holy Week

MANILA — An official of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Thursday said they are expecting the traffic volume in the major thoroughfare would increase by 10 percent to 15 percent due to the Holy Week exodus.

“Our projection for NLEX is 10 percent increase but this can go as high as 15 percent,” NLEX Corp. president and general manager Luigi Bautista said in a press briefing in Quezon City.

“Last year, we have 250,000 average daily entries but there is a particular day, Holy Wednesday, when we hit 330,000 vehicles entries. So we’re in fact ready to accommodate up to 15 percent,” he added.







This Lenten break, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the parent company of NLEX Corp. is implementing its annual “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” Motorists Assistance Program on the NLEX, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEx).

Around 700 tellers and patrol officers will be deployed at the NLEX and SCTEX to enhance traffic management and toll collection services.

The traffic management teams of NLEX and SCTEX will adopt extended working hours from April 15 to 22 to monitor and manage the expected high volume of vehicles in Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, Bocaue, Tarlac, San Miguel, and Tipo toll plazas.

Toll plazas of both expressways will increase toll collection points by as much as 50 percent during rush hours on the said dates. Portable booths and toll collection equipment will be utilized to lessen the waiting times of motorists at the toll plazas.







The CAVITEx will also deploy more traffic patrol officers and security personnel to manage traffic and assist motorists.

Road works at the NLEX, SCTEX and CAVITEx will be suspended from April 12 to 22.

The MPTC and its partners will also set up motorist camps and provide free calls, Wi-Fi, drinking water, basic mechanic services and first aid treatment in designated locations.

A 24-hour towing service will also be provided for Class 1 vehicles from April 17, 6 a.m. to April 22, 6 a.m.

The MPTC is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investment Corporation which have interests in the tollways business. Aerol John Pateña /PNA – northboundasia.com