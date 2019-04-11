DOJ sacks 8 ‘job order’ BI workers over extortion

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the immediate relief of eight job order (JO) Bureau of Immigration (BI) workers implicated in the extortion of more than PHP9.2 million from 15 South Korean nationals.

In a statement sent to reporters late Wednesday, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said that “upon review of the terms of engagement of the job order contractors and the evidence adduced against them, the Justice Secretary (Menardo Gueverra) found that factual and legal bases exist for the immediate termination of their contracts”.

In a complaint, 15 Korean nationals said a team of 18 BI officers and employees apprehended them in Korean Town, Angeles City, Pampanga last March 6.

They were then brought to the BI main office where they were forced to shell out various sums of money under threat of detention.







Upon direct orders from President Rodrigo Duterte, Guevarra earlier placed under preventive suspension the 10 BI officers and employees who were part of the team which apprehended the Korean nationals and allegedly extorted money from them.

The preventive suspension against said BI officers and employees will last for 90 days.

“The 10 BI officers and employees are now subject to proceedings to determine their administrative liability for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” Perete explained.

Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com