3 Dies In La Union Road Accident

ARINGAY, La Union – A tricycle driver and his two passengers were killed when their vehicle was bumped by a Partas passenger bus at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday along the national highway in Barangay San Eugenio this town.

Police Major Daniel Banan, the town’s police chief, identified the fatalities as Jaymar Boado, a resident of San Julian East, Agoo, La Union, and passengers Ramil Parocha and Romalyn Mercado, both security guards and residents of Barangay Alaska here.

Banan said the tricycle and bus are both proceeding north direction when the trike allegedly crosses at the left side and was hit by the oncoming bus.

Due to the impact of the incident, the victims sustained serious fractures and injuries on their heads and bodies that caused their death. They were brought to the La Union Medical Center where they were declared dead upon arrival.

The bus driver, Eric Orobasis, a resident of Luna, Apayao province, was taken into custody by the Aringay police station. Jun Elias/NPN