Rookie cop, father nabbed in QC buy-bust

MANILA — A rookie police officer, his father and a woman were arrested for possession of illegal drugs in Quezon City.

Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, on Wednesday identified the suspects as Patrolman Darryl Galendez, 25, his father Daniel, 50 and Estella Alfonso, 36.

Esquivel said the Talipapa Police Station earlier received information about the involvement of the police officer and his father in illegal drug peddling activities and were subjected to close monitoring and validation.

The three suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation at No. 203 McArthur St. in Area 1, Barangay Pasong Tamo.

However, a certain alias Balawis escaped during the operation and is now a subject of manhunt.

Seized from the suspects were seven sachets of shabu, an unlicensed .45-caliber pistol with serial number 137519 loaded with 7 live ammunition, four cellular phones, and the buy-bust money.

Galendez entered the police service in 2017 and is assigned at the Police Community Precinct 2 (PCP 2) of the Malabon City Police Station.

The QCPD will coordinate with the unit assignment of the rookie cop to inform them of his arrest as well as the filing of administrative case against him.

The suspects will be charged with violation RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) while an additional case for violation of RA 10591 for illegal possession of firearms in relation to the existing Omnibus Election Code will be filed against the police officer. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com