7 hurt in Sultan Kudarat restaurant blast

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – A suspected improvised explosive device left in front of a roadside restaurant here injured at least seven persons, including the restaurant’s security guard, on Wednesday afternoon.

Citing initial information, Lt. Col. Aldrin Gonzales, speaking for Regional Police Office 12 (Soccsksargen), said the blast occurred in front of Carlito’s Restaurant at past 3:30 p.m.

Gonzales said military and police bomb disposal experts are still in the area conducting a post-blast investigation.

“We have still to receive an official report of the blast incident from our investigators on the field,” he said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Sketchy reports said six of the victims were rushed to the Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital, while one was taken to a private hospital.

Police recovered cut nails in the blast site.

The explosion occurred near the site of one of two blasts that hit the town last year.

Separate blasts rocked this town on August 28 and September 2 last year, leaving five persons dead and 45 others injured. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com