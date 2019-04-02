Grammy-nominated rapper shot dead in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated US rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed Sunday afternoon after being shot in broad daylight outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles, according to local police.

Hussle was hit multiple times at about 3:20 p.m. local time (2220GMT) in front of his Marathon Clothing store, local media quoted police as saying.

He was rushed to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. He was 33.

According to police, the burst of gunfire also left two other people wounded.

Police have closed off the neighborhood near the store and were still searching for a suspect.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was a popular hip-hop artist.

He was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album after releasing his highly anticipated debut album “Victory Lap” in 2018, according to local media. (Xinhua)