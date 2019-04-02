DOE closely coordinating with power suppliers as demand goes up

MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) assured the public of continued coordination with power industry players in view of the heightened demand for electricity during the sweltering summer season.

The DOE issued the statement after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

It explained that the alert notice was issued due to the “unplanned outage” of several generators “that resulted to the thinning of reserves.”

These generators are namely the Masinloc 2 in Zambales, which has a capacity of 344 megawatt (MW), Pagbilao1 in Quezon province (382MW); South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation (SLTEC1) in Batangas (150MW), and Malaya2 (350MW) in Pililia, Rizal.

These facilities have total capacity of 1,226MW.

There were also de-rated plants during the day, these being the Calaca2 in Batangas, which only produced 200MW instead of 300MW; South Luzon Power Generation Corporation (SLPGC2) at 100MW instead of 150MW; and Pagbilao3 at 315MW instead of 420MW.

Even with this situation, the Energy Department said it is “closely coordinating with the power industry players to ensure the delivery of electricity services to consumers.”

“It includes the facilitation of incoming plants that are undergoing commissioning and testing, such as Masinloc3 for Luzon and TVI2 for Visayas,” the DOE statement added. Joann Villanueva /PNA – northboundasia.com