2 drug pushers killed, 5 others nabbed in Bulacan

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — Two alleged drug pushers were killed and five others were arrested in different buy-bust operations in this province on Monday and Tuesday.

Colonel Chito Bersaluna, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the neutralized suspects as Bartolome dela Cruz, who is listed in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)/Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) of City San Jose del Monte, and Christian Dungo.

Investigation showed that after the consummated drug transaction in separate operations, the suspects engaged operatives in a shootout and were killed in the process.

Meanwhile, the different anti-illegal drug operations conducted Monday by the operatives in Guiguinto, City of San Jose Del Monte and Meycauyan City, resulted in the arrests of Ivan Bravante, Rodolfo Constantino, Roel Constantino, Charlie Lorica, and Jose Lumatap.

Bersaluna said 11 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, two plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money were confiscated from the suspects during the operations.



He noted the arrested suspects and seized pieces of evidence were taken to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for examination.

“Criminal complaints against them are now being prepared for filing in court,” he added. Manny Balbin /PNA – northboundasia.com