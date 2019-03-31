Boracay fire losses estimated at P22.5-M

ILOILO CITY — The fire that razed about 60 structures in Barangay Balabag in Malay, Aklan on Friday resulted in PHP22.5-million worth of damages to property, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Malay said.

The fire, which originated from the house of Abemel Gelito of Balabag village, might be “electrical-related” although this is still under investigation, BFP-Malay chief, Senior Insp. Lorna D. Parcellano, said Saturday.

“The origin of fire was traced at Gelito’s house. They also own a welding shop there,” Parcellano said in a phone interview.

“Affected structures were residential, boarding houses, and commercial establishments like restaurants, beauty parlors, fruit stands, among others,” she said.

The fire was believed to have started at about 1:40 p.m. but BFP-Malay received the fire call at 2 p.m. She said the fire could have been prevented from spreading if the report was relayed earlier.

“The report came from the nearby mall. The residents could have called earlier,” she said.

More than 10 fire trucks from the BFP and volunteers responded to the fire scene. The BFP Malay declared fire out at 3:20 p.m.

Two people were injured, Parcellano said.

Village councilor Rey Sastre suffered a first-degree burn on the left side of his face while a certain Verjun Gregorio had a laceration at the back of his head. Gail Momblan / PNA – northboundasia.com