Rappler CEO arrested at NAIA

MANILA — Police officers on Friday served a warrant of arrest on online news site Rappler CEO Maria Ressa upon her arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Ressa arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 at about 6:30 a.m. from San Francisco in the US.

Two female police officers served Ressa the warrant of arrest for violations of the anti-dummy law, in connection with the issuance of Rappler’s shares to United States-based lobby group, Omidyar Network Fund, which is a violation of the Constitution.

Ressa was brought to the Pasig City Police headquarters for booking procedure. At 7:02 a.m., Ressa posted a tweet while she was being transported to the Pasig Regional Trial Court.

Aside from Ressa, fellow Rappler officers and members Manuel I. Ayala, Nico Jose Nolledo, Glenda Gloria, James C. Bitanga, Felicia Atienza, and James Velasquez, are also facing charges.

The case, filed by the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division, would be heard by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 265, which recommended a PHP90,000 bail for each of the respondents. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com