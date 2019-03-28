Coffee farmer from DavSur town to join Coffee Expo in US

DAVAO CITY — A coffee farmer from Bansalan, Davao del Sur will be showcasing her green coffee in a Specialty Coffee Exposition in Boston, Massachusetts in the United States next month.

Marivic Dubria, who bagged first place in the Arabica Category of the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC), told reporters during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape in Abreeza that she will bid her winning green beans at the Boston coffee expo.

This is the second time for Dubria to join the international exposition. The first time was in Seattle, also in the US, after winning second place in PCQC 2018.

She said joining an international event like the Specialty Coffee Expo in Boston will give farmers more knowledge in coffee growing, processing and marketing.

“I was challenged to grow coffee the right way because I believe we could command a good price in the market,” Dubria said.

She said they began selling green beans at PHP100 per kg. but their specialty coffee is now priced at PHP600 per kg.

Dubria’s coffee farm is about 2.5 hectares with a total yield of 1,000 kg. per hectare per year. She said it is not easy but following good agricultural practices and the “pick red only” fruit made their green beans special.

Dubria is one of 200 farmer-members of the Balutakay Coffee Farmers Association (BACOFA), who grow coffee at the foot of Mt. Apo.

She said the area is suitable for specialty coffee because it is in a high elevation.

TJ Ryan, Chief of Party of the PhilCAFE (Philippine Coffee Advancement and Farm Enterprise) Project, said the Philippine Cupping Competition is already on its third year.

He said the objective is to encourage farmers to improve coffee quality from the farm all the way to processing.

“The trend of improvement is a positive and great sign for Philippine coffee,” he said. Digna Banzon /PNA – northboundasia.com