51 mayors sued over unorganized, low performing drug councils

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday filed administrative cases against 51 mayors over their failure to create anti-drug abuse councils (ADAC).

Filed ahead of the May elections, DILG Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Echiverri expects this move to influence other towns in “taking seriously” the organization and strengthening of ADACs in their respective areas.

In an interview, he underscored the importance of setting up an ADAC in every community, saying it signifies commitment and collective action to eliminate the problem of illegal drugs.

The official filed at the Office of the Ombudsman administrative charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty against the mayors.

The agency pointed out in the complaint that “the failure of the respondent to create the local ADAC can be classified as a misconduct in office or a dereliction of duty which is among the grounds for discipline, suspension, or removal from office of a local official.”

In a list of sent to the Philippine News Agency, Echiverri said nine respondents from municipalities with low functioning anti-drugs council are on the narco-list.

The DILG filed the complaint against the mayors of the following:

Non-compliant:

1. Province of Tawi-tawi

2. Lacub, Abra

3. Burdeos, Quezon

4. San Narciso, Quezon

5. Sariaya, Quezon

6. Lopez, Quezon

7. Perez, Quezon

8. Rizal, Palawan

9. Kalayaan, Palawan

10. Taytay, Palawan

11. Quezon, Palawan

12. Tagkawayan, Quezon

13. City of Toledo, Cebu

14. San Francisco, Cebu

15. Irosin, Sorsogon

16. Santa Magdalena, Sorsogon

17. Magallanes , Sorsogon

18. Langiden, Abra

19. Lagangilang, Abra

20. San Isidro, Northern Samar

21. Las Navas, Northen Samar

22. City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

23. Malabang, Lanao del Sur

24. Kapai, Lanao del Sur

25. Manabo, Abra

26. Pidigan, Abra

27. Licuan-Baay, Abra

28 Tagaloan II, Lanao del Sur

29. Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur

30. Marogong, Lanao del Sur

31. Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur

32. Marantao, Lanao del Sur

33. Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya

34. Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya

35. Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya

36. Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya

37. Aritao , Nueva Vizcaya

38. Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya

39. Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya

40. Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya

41. Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya

42. Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya

Low functionality:

1. Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan

2. Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

3. Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao

4. Ampatuan, Maguindanao

5. Maguing, Lanao del Sur

6. Lasam, Cagayan

7. San Fernando, Cebu

8. Bay, Laguna

9. Camiling, Tarlac

The official explained that a local government unit could be classified with low functionality ADAC if there is no allocation of resources for the council or the heads failed to establish a community-based rehabilitation center.

Meanwhile, the non-compliant ones are the local government units that scored zero in the agency’s performance ratings.

In an interview earlier, Echiverri enjoined the LGUs to organize their ADAC as mandated by the law.

“We will leave it to the Ombudsman to decide on the punishment, the lightest is reprimand, one is suspension, or the worst — removal,” he said.

The first batch of the complaints was filed against 20 mayors on March 14 while the second batch against another 25 was lodged on March 20.

Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com