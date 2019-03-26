LGU execs ordered to form ‘local governance transition team’

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday ordered incumbent local officials to create a transition team before the start of the campaign period for elective officials on March 29 and the midterm polls on May 13.

In a press conference, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Memorandum Circular 2019-39 requires that each Local Governance Transition Team shall be chaired by the local chief executive (LCE) with the vice-chair to be elected among members by a simple majority vote.

“Just before the reelectionist local (bets) get busy with their campaign, they must form a Local Governance Transition Team to ensure continuous services for the people,” Malaya told reporters.

The members of the team are department heads of the local government unit (LGU) and a DILG representative such as DILG Provincial Director in case of provincial government, DILG City Director in case of city government, or DILG Municipal Local Government Operations Officer in case of municipal government. There should also be one representative from a civil society organization or people’s organization.

He said that it is imperative to prepare for an effective turnover of responsibility to ensure continuity in local governance.

To ensure the smooth local governance transition to the newly-elected or re-elected local officials on June 30, the team must conduct an inventory of LGU properties.

“These include immovable properties such as land, buildings, infrastructure facilities and its improvements, and machineries made immovable as well as movable properties such as vehicles, office equipment, furniture, fixtures, and office supply stocks,” he said.

He added that the team must also gather, secure, and preserve all official documents or records of LGU official transactions such as, but not limited to, Governance Assessment Report and Commission on Audit Report for 2018.

It also includes preservation of Contracts and Loan Agreements, Comprehensive Development Plan, Local Development Investment Plan, Annual Investment Plan for 2019, Comprehensive Land Use or Physical Framework Plan, Capability Development Plan, Executive-Legislative Agenda, Executive Orders, Full Disclosure Policy documents, Organizational Structure, and Inventory of Personnel by Nature of Appointment.

The DILG also reminded officials about the prohibited acts during the campaign period.

“From March 29 to May 12, hiring, appointment, and promotion of employees as well as releasing, disbursing and use of public funds are prohibited. Construction of public works and delivery of materials for public works and issuance of treasury warrant are also prohibited,” Malaya said, citing Commission on Elections’ Resolution 10429.

Malaya also said the team will organize a turnover ceremony on June 30 that would include a briefing on the Governance Assessment Report, and key challenges to the incoming set of officials for a more seamless leadership and management transitions.

The team will further ensure the accomplishment and timely submission of Elective Local Official Personnel Data Sheet by the incoming officials to be submitted not later than July 8, 2019 to respective Human Resource Management Office, Office of the Sanggunian, and DILG Field Office.

To ensure compliance of LCEs, all DILG Regional Directors are told of a non-extendable deadline to submit a Local Government Transition Monitoring Report (LGTMR) to DILG Secretary Eduardo Año not later than July 15, 2019.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the memorandum circular shall be dealt with, in accordance with applicable laws and other pertinent issuances. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com