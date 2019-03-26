Classes in public schools begin June 3

MANILA — An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said classes in elementary and secondary schools nationwide for school year 2019-2020 will open on June 3.

In an interview with reporters in Makati City, DepEd Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Nepomuceno Malaluan confirmed that classes will open on the first Monday of June.

Republic Act 7797 or “An Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 days to not more than 220 Class Days” states that the school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

“Very near the Christmas break, we said that we should not put ourselves in the same pressure position that we had. That’s why we had to make some adjustments,” Malaluan added. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com