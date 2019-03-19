HERO NEEDS HELP by: Oliver Marquez-PNA | 19/03/201919/03/2019 Distinguished Conduct Star awardee, Msgt. Juanillo Tubil, gets treatment at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City on Monday (March 18, 2019). Tubil said he is still being hunted by relatives of Abu Sayyaf founder, Abdurajak Abubakar Janjalani, who he helped neutralize in 1998 in Lamitan, Basilan. Suffering from spine injury when ambushed also in Lamitan in 2008, he said he was never given promotion before he retired three years ago. OLIVER MARQUEZ/PNA – northboundasia.com