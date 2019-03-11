You can’t go wrong with Go, PRRD assures

MANILA — “You can’t go wrong with Bong Go.”

This was what President Rodrigo Duterte told Negrenses on Friday during the campaign rally of the senatorial ticket of the ruling party, Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan at Victorias City in Negros Occidental.

“I tell you, you won’t go wrong with him,” Duterte said as he vouched anew for the integrity of his former top aide.

He noted that during his term as Davao Mayor and even into the presidency, he has entrusted Go in handling various responsibilities.

In over two decades of serving him, Go made sure all of the resources were properly distributed or spent for intended purposes to help people.

Duterte recounted that Go, who has a family that owns a big printing business in Davao City, volunteered to take the place of his former aide who died after playing a game of basketball and has served him ever since.

“Ito ang magarantiya ko sa inyo, si Bong Go kung pera lang ang pag-uusapan he’s very honest. Ang hinawakang pera nito sa panahon ko as Mayor at ngayong Presidente… Pero maski singko centavos walang nawala sa gobyerno. Very honest,” Duterte said.

Aside from being very honest, Duterte stressed that Go is a very hard-working person.

“Kung magtrabaho ganun na lang,” Duterte said.

“Iyan si Bong Go, ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo,” he also said in previous statements.

Early into the senatorial campaign, Go has made a commitment to continue the effort for genuine change that Duterte had started.

“Ating itutuloy ang pagbabagong sinimulan ni Pangulong Duterte para sa kabutihan ng bawat Pilipino,” Go had said.

Go also vowed to reach out to the Filipinos who need of assistance, particularly fire victims, wherever they are.

“Kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas papasukin ko para matulungan kayo, hanggang sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he said.

“Wala po kaming ibang hangarin ni Pangulong Duterte kundi ang kabutihan ng bawat Pilipino dahil mahal namin kayo,” Go added.

Go’s legislative agenda include programs to improve the delivery of health services, agriculture, anti-illegal drugs and criminality, education, housing, long-term sports development, localized peace talks, fire protection and prevention, anti-corruption drive, creation of a Department of OFW, barangay welfare and improved benefits for senior citizens. PR/northboundasia.com