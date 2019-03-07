PACC commends Andanar in gov’t anti-corruption drive

MANILA – The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Wednesday commended Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar for his contributions in the anti-corruption drive of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

In its commendation, the PACC lauded Andanar for “valuable contribution and unfailing assistance to the PACC in the pursuit of its mandate to weed out corruption”.

In January, Andanar was recognized as an outstanding media icon and broadcaster by the National Consumers Affairs Foundation (NCAF).

He was also awarded the Best Media Personality of 2018 by The Daily Tribune.

In December last year, Andanar received the Dangal ng Sambayanang Filipino Award for Pinaka Mahusay sa Panglilingkod Bayan in the Gawad Filipino Awards.

He was awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Public Servant’ during the 2nd Diamond Golden Awards in November last year.

Andanar was also recognized by the National Press Club (NPC) for his support for press freedom and the welfare of the Philippine media community.

Andanar was a multi-awarded television news executive, news anchor, radio commentator, podcaster, audio blogger and voice-over artist at TV5 prior to joining the Duterte administration. EJ Roque/PNA-northboundasia.com