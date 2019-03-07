DOJ backs BuCor move to limit inmates’ privileges

MANILA — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday backed the move of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials to restrict privileges for inmates in jails, following reports that a convicted felon continues to run his drug empire online despite being in detention.

“I was not advised much sooner about the planned action, but I believe that Director General Nicanor Faeldon had good reasons for its immediate implementation,” Guevarra told reporters.

“I also believe that these measures are temporary in character, as the BuCor intensifies its campaign to rid our prison facilities of illegal drug activities,” the DOJ chief added, referring to visitation privileges.

Guevarra on Tuesday formally directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to work with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and investigate the drug lord.

In Department Order 092, Guevarra tasked the two agencies to file periodic reports on their investigation.

“The NBI through Director Dante A. Gierran and in collaboration with and assisted by the BuCor, is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct an investigation and case build-up on the alleged illegal drugs activities of inmate Rustico Ygoy y Repuela while serving sentence inside the premises of the NBP (New Bilibid Prison), and if evidence warrants to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible therefor,” the order said.

Under Republic Act 10867 or the National Bureau of Investigation Reorganization and Modernization Act, the Secretary of Justice may direct the NBI to undertake an investigation of any crime when public interest so requires.

On the other hand, Republic Act 10575 or the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013 provides that the agency is in charge of ensuring that national inmates are completely incapacitated from further committing criminal acts and are totally cut off from their criminal networks while serving their sentences inside the national penitentiary. Benjamin Pulta/PNA-northboundasia.com