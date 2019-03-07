Comelec reveals poll bets with registered social media accounts

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday released the names of senatorial candidates and party-list groups that have so far registered the website name and web address of their official blog and/or social media pages.

As of Wednesday, a total of 23 senatorial bets and 17 party-list groups have registered their social media accounts with the poll body’s Education and Information Department (EID).

“The Comelec reminds each registered political party and candidate to immediately register with the Education and Information Department (EID) of the Commission, the website name and addresses of the official Blog and/or social media pages of such political party or candidate,” it said in a statement.

“Any other blog or social media page which, when taken as a whole, has for its primary purpose the endorsement of a candidate, whether or not directly maintained or administered by the candidate or their official representatives, shall be considered additional official blogs or social media pages of the said candidate,” the Comelec added.

Among the candidates running for senatorial positions that have registered are Sergio Osmeña III, Nancy Binay, Danilo V. Roleda, Pia Cayetano, Cynthia A. Villar, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Jose Manuel Diokno, Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, Florin Hilbay, Manuel A. Roxas II, Aquilino Martino “Koko” L. Pimentel, Rodrigo “Jiggy” D. Manicad Jr., and Willie Ong.

The party-list groups that have complied with the order of the Comelec are 1-CARE, AAMBIS-OWA, ABAKADA, Abono, Act Teachers, Agbiag, Agri Agra na Repormang Para sa Magsasaka ng Pilipinas Movement, AKBAYAN CITIZENS’ ACTION PARTY, AKO BISDAK, Anakpawis, BAYAN MUNA, FICTAP, Kabayan, Luntiang Pilipinas, Magsasaka and Movement for Economic Transformation and Righteous Opportunities (METRO).

Also included are Murang Kuryente, OFW FAMILY, PBB, PTA, SAGIP, Tribal Communities Association of the Philippines (TRICAP) and Wow Pilipinas.

For queries, the poll body advised the candidates that they may be reached via telephone at 525-9294.

Based on the rules and regulations of Republic Act. 9006, otherwise known as the “Fair Elections Act”, candidates and political parties that will use internet, mobile and social media propaganda are required to register the website name and web address of the official Blog and/or official media page.

It added that any other blog or social media page endorsing a candidate will be considered as another blog or social media page.

There are 62 senatorial candidates and 134 party-list groups running in the May polls. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA-northboudasia.com