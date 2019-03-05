Schools discouraged from inviting poll bets to grad rites

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday discouraged schools from inviting poll candidates to their graduation ceremonies.

In a statement, DepEd clarified that inviting candidates to graduation rites is not prohibited but it is “highly discouraged”.

“It may be misinterpreted as endorsement of candidate by our principals and teachers this election campaign period,” the statement read.

“However, if invitation and/or attendance of a candidate is supported by valid and compelling reason, our officials are warned that this cannot degenerate into an endorsement or solicitation of votes,” the department added.

As guest speaker, the invited poll bet should stick to the graduation’s theme and not bring campaign materials or paraphernalia.

Earlier, DepEd reminded teachers, non-teaching personnel and officials not to engage in partisan politics this election season.

“The acts of electioneering and partisan politics are enumerated in earlier issued Department of Education (DepEd) Memorandum, and all officers and employees of DepEd are enjoined to be guided accordingly,” the statement said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA-northboundasia.com