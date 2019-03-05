Pangasinan on heightened alert for fire prevention month

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) office in Pangasinan is now on full heightened alert in line with the celebration of Fire Prevention Month this March.

BFP-Pangasinan Director, Supt. Eddie Jucutan, said they have lined up several activities, including information drives on fire prevention in schools and communities.

“Our personnel are not allowed to take a leave and everyone is on call, even office personnel. Firefighting and rescue vehicles were prepositioned, ready for any eventuality,” Jucutan said in an interview Monday.

The BFP central office has also launched the “Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan” program, which will focus its campaign on fire prevention through community empowerment.

“The whole of BFP, same is true here in Pangasinan, saw that most of the fire incidents involve residential houses or what we call domestic fires. So we wanted to teach the residents how to prevent fires and in case of emergency, how they should respond,” he noted.

Jucutan said the “Handang Pamayanan Program” involves residents of two barangays in each town and city in the province and the “Bayanihan Program” pertaining to the creation of the Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG) in all barangays of the province.

“In the Handang Pamayanan Program, the fire stations in the towns and cities will identify the most fire-prone community among the barangays under their jurisdiction. The residents in the two barangays will be trained on how to respond in case of fire incident in their community,” he noted.

Jucutan said fire drills were previously done outside the actual environment of communities.

But through the program, the drills will be undertaken on the actual site of their residence, he added.

He further said each barangay will have a CFAG that will be trained by BFP-Pangasinan under the Bayanihan Program.

“We are still training our personnel and we target until April to launch the program in the province since we have a month to identify the barangays that will be part of the first aspect of the program,” Jucutan said.

He noted that empowerment of communities will be a big help to prevent fire incidents. Hilda Austria/PNA – northboundasia.com