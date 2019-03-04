Woman nabbed, P14-M party drugs seized in QC condo

MANILA — Authorities seized PHP14 million worth of ecstasy tablets and assorted illegal drugs and arrested a woman in Quezon City on Monday morning.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, identified the suspect as Evette Magallanes Tividad, 39, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation at Room No. 2516, Studio A Condominium, Xavierville Avenue, Barangay Loyola Heights at around 8:30 a.m.

Eleazar believed that Tividad is one of the major suppliers of party drugs in Metro Manila considering the number of illegal drugs seized from her condo unit.

“Arrested person is a member of criminal gang engaged in the drug trafficking operating in the whole areas of Metro Manila. She was placed under surveillance for a period of one month until finally arrested to stop her criminal activities,” Eleazar said.

He said a poseur buyer was able to buy 100 pieces of ecstacy tablets worth PHP100,000 from the suspect.

Recovered during the operation were 3,500 pieces of ecstacy tablets with estimated street value of PHP5.25 million, 2.5 kilos of high-grade marijuana with street value of PHP3.75 million and 25 liters of liquid ecstacy worth PHP5 million.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com