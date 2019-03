SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Malacañang announce that March 20 is a special non-working holiday to mark the celebration of its Cityhood Anniversary.

“Whereas, on 20 March 2019, Wednesday, the City of San Fernando, Province be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” Proclamation No.686 read.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the outority of President Rodrigo Duterte, signed the proclamation on Thursday February 28, 2019. (PR)